KWAM 1: FG Has Lost Moral Right To Prosecute Unruly Passengers, Says Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has questioned the Federal Government’s handling of the case against Fuji Star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, over his recent conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
He argued that the government, by hastily accepting his apology and granting him pardon without allowing the police to conclude its investigation, had lost the moral right to prosecute any unruly passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports.
Falana stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday.
The senior lawyer also alleged that the Federal Government decided to withdraw the charges filed against the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight, Comfort Emmanson, because of the refusal to charge KWAM 1 with appropriate criminal offences.
The senior lawyer said, “Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, the Federal Government will henceforth be accused of subjecting any unruly passenger to discriminatory treatment on the ground that KWAM 1 was ‘pardoned’ without any criminal trial whatsoever.”
Read his full statement here:
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS LOST MORAL RIGHT TO PROSECUTE UNRULY PASSENGERS
The office of the Inspector-General of Police has commenced investigation into the serious criminal allegations levelled against Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 over his recent conduct at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. One of the allegations being investigated is that the suspect opened his flask and poured its contents on a pilot, a security officer, and some passengers.
Without allowing the police to conclude the investigation and possibly file charges against the suspect, the federal government has hastily accepted his apology and granted him pardon. As if that is not enough, the federal government has announced plans to engage the suspect as an ambassador for proper airport security protocol after the recent controversy.
It is doubtful if the federal government has considered the full implications of the handling of the case of KWAM 1. By this hypothetical action, the federal government has lost its moral right to arrest and prosecute any passenger who commits an offence at any of the nation’s airports. For instance, the federal government decided to withdraw the charges filed against Ms. Comfort Emmanson in the Magistrate Court, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight because of the refusal to charge KWAM 1 with appropriate criminal offences.
Since citizens have equal rights, obligations, and opportunities before the law, the federal government will henceforth be accused of subjecting any unruly passenger to discriminatory treatment on the ground that KWAM 1 was ‘pardoned’ without any criminal trial whatsoever.
Femi Falana SAN