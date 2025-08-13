No Politician Can Defeat Tinubu In 2027 Polls, Says Daniel Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, is confident that his principal’s victory in the 2027 general elections is certain.

Bwala, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said no politician could defeat President Tinubu in the next electoral cycle.

“I have seen the political climate in Nigeria today, and I will speak to facts, not conjectures.

“There’s not a single politician who has the capacity to knock off President Bola Tinubu on all fronts,” he said.

Goodluck Jonathan’s Comeback?

With the 2027 polls barely two years away, there have been political permutations and combinations about the race.

Already, opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, former Senate President, David Mark, among several others, are joining forces to sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Calls have also been made for former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race, although he has yet to make his position known publicly.

But Bwala said Jonathan had gathered more international recognition since he left office in 2015.

The presidential aide explained that Tinubu had been able to gain the support of both the northern and southern regions.

He added, “Some unscrupulous elements are trying to hoodwink former President Goodluck Jonathan to come into politics so they can destroy the reputation he has been building after he left government by becoming an international figure globally.

“The elements that are going to him in the North, asking him to come and run, were they not the ones that chased him away? What hope does he have that this time round, they are calling him because they mean well for him?”