Reps Begin Probe Of ₦1.06trn NG-CARES Social Intervention Programme

The House of Representatives Committee on NG-CARES, on Wednesday, began an investigation into the implementation of the $696 million (₦1.06trillion) Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) social intervention programme of the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Kusada, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja after the committee meeting on Wednesday said the investigation became inevitable since the masses were not feeling the impact of the palliatives and safety nets despite the government fulfilling its funding obligations and providing the guidelines, and the operational arrangements for the effective implementation of NG-CARES.

“A total of $696 million or ₦1.06 trillion has been released as social intervention, safety nets, and palliatives, to Nigerians in the 36 states and the FCT, through the various delivery platforms.

“It is therefore most surprising that the effect of these palliatives is not being felt by the target vulnerable groups in Nigeria after the government has committed so many resources to this purpose through the states.

“There is still a loud cry of government neglect of the plight of Nigerians enduring the brunt of economic reforms,” Kusada said at the briefing.

He disclosed that the House Committee on NG-CARES, in exercise of its powers under sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, had resolved to commence immediate and full investigation of the NG-CARES programme to unravel the disconnect and ascertain the propriety of expenditure of the huge sums provided by the government for the administration of social welfare.

The lawmaker said, “The envisaged investigation should provide answers to the following nagging questions that create the disconnect between cause and effect: Were the funds embezzled? Were the funds misappropriated or diverted to serve other purposes in the state?

“Did the utilisation of the funds create enough value for money (VFM). In other words, was there an undue inflation of contracts?

“Can the integrity and fairness of the procurement process stand scrutiny? In other words, did the contract procurement follow due process?

“Was the distribution of notional amounts fairly done? Why did some states manage to get more than the attributable notional amounts?”

Lamenting the state of affairs, Kusada added, “Several states have claimed billions for social transfer. These beneficiaries are Nigerians who can be reached. If fake names have been used to claim social transfer, we will say so.

“States have collected billions for agric inputs and services, for labour-intensive agric infrastructure, for procurement of agric assets, and development and upgrading of wet markets and storage facilities.

“If we verify these claims, we will also disclose the impact they have had on food supply, food prices, and the plight of ordinary Nigerians. If we are unable to verify the claims, we will name and shame the affected states and insist that the right thing be done.

“If the funds have been diverted, the affected states should restore the funds and utilise them properly. If there has been a gross mismanagement of funds, the people will know that the funds for palliatives have been misused, and who to hold responsible.

“If the procurement process has been abused, then the BPP and anti-graft agencies have their work cut out for them.”