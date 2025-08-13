Uganda Arrests Seven For Allegedly Defrauding Nigerian Businessman In Fake Gold Deal

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU), in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Uganda, has arrested seven individuals for allegedly defrauding a Nigerian businessman of $70,000 in a fake gold transaction.

At a press briefing held at the Unit’s offices at the Parliamentary Building, Senior Officer Bamwiine Muhorozi said the suspects tricked Mark Gbillah into believing they could supply him with seven kilograms of gold through their companies, Legacy Refinery Limited and Emerod Agency Limited.

Investigations revealed that the firms had no gold to sell.

Those arrested include Paluku Kisasi (Congolese), Safari Akonkwa (Congolese), Isaac Mpende (Congolese), Abdul Madjid Kahirima (Ugandan), Mabwongo Prince (Congolese), Kajjubi Tevin Kyome (Ugandan), and Tibasiima Barbra, also known as Katushabe Sharon (Ugandan).

They allegedly posed as gold sellers, clearing agents, company representatives, and a secretary to execute the scam.

According to Bamwiine, the arrest was made possible after Gbillah quickly reported the matter to the Unit.

“Working together, we set up a controlled meeting with the fraudsters, leading to their arrest before they could extort additional funds,” he said.

A search at the suspects’ rented premises in Muyenga, Kampala, uncovered about 150 kilograms of fake gold bars and imitation gold nuggets, which authorities say were used to deceive multiple potential victims.

Bamwiine noted that while the Unit had intercepted similar scams in the past, this case was significant because the suspects were caught in the act. He urged the public and investors to conduct due diligence before engaging in business transactions.

“Verify with the relevant authorities and continue reporting suspicious activities to safeguard yourselves from scams,” he advised.

The suspects are expected to be charged in court in the coming days.