About 67% Of Inmates In Nigeria Are Awaiting Trial — FG

About 67% of inmates in correctional facilities across Nigeria are awaiting trial, according to Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Tunji-Ojo spoke on Politics Today, which aired on Channels Television on Thursday, and believes strong synergy between the federal and state governments is key to better correctional services.

“We can work out a synergy, you know, states that want to have their own correctional centers, by law, they’re entitled to have it and federal too, but we must also understand that about 72 per cent of our inmates are state offenders and about 67 per cent or so are waiting trials,” Tunji-Ojo said on the current affairs show.

“So it means two-thirds are state offenders, but the Federal Government is the one taking responsibility now.

“I don’t like to shift blame. As Mr. President will always say, ‘We were elected to produce results, not to make excuses.’ So we’re not here to make excuses, but as a government, we will interface with our governors. We will come together to be able to have a shared strategy towards solving these correctional problems,” he stated.

In July, the minister said the Federal Government had released 4,550 offenders — part of moves to decongest correctional centres in Nigeria.

Tunji-Ojo explained that the development came after a review targeted at inmates who were held for minor, bailable offences and those with elongated incarceration.

According to the minister, the government of President Bola Tinubu is committed to the repositioning of correctional centres across the country despite their condition when the President assumed office in 2023.

“But I need to put it on record that this particular administration has done a lot in the last two years in terms of putting resources and trying to make sure that we fix our correctional centres,” he said.

His remarks came days after 16 inmates overpowered security operatives and escaped from the Keffi custodial centre in Nasarawa State, adding to the number of jail breaks in Nigeria in recent years.

Some of them were, however, later recaptured.