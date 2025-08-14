Fatoyinbo Apologises Over ‘No Money’ Comment About CAC’s Ayo Babalola

The Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has apologised over his comment about the revered preacher and the first General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Joseph Ayo Babalola.

Fatoyinbo had in a viral clip labelled the late Babalola as “anointed” but claimed that “all the grace just went like that” because the preacher “had no money” and asked, “Where are his children?” The remark was to teach that grace and power should be followed by an understanding of biblical principles, such as stewardship and prosperity.

That comment triggered a backlash with the CAC calling it “both insensitive and ill-informed”.

However, in a statement on his Facebook account late Thursday, the COZA pastor expressed regret over the remark, even though he said the comment had “been misconstrued”.

He wrote, “..I apologise if any other statement made by me has caused any form of distress, hurt, or discontentment to the CAC, the family of the late Apostle Babalola, or his associates. I will never disrespect or speak of them in that manner, either publicly or privately.”

Describing Babalola as a “most distinguished father of faith in Nigeria and indeed all over the world,” the clergyman said “many of the churches in this part of the world take their DNA either directly or indirectly from the ministry and grace over the life of Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola of which I cannot but also state categorically that I am a beneficiary”.

“Our church is known worldwide as a place of honour, and I would never in any way or manner take lightly the grace over Apostle Babalola, his children, or his ministry for granted or speak lightly of the same,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

His comment came hours after CAC’s Director of Publicity, Ade Alawode, said the Abuja-based cleric’s claim was “Biblically flawed”.

Alawole, in the CAC statement, stated, “To equate anointing or ministerial success with material wealth is biblically flawed. The words of Jesus are clear: Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses — Luke 12:15.”

“Ethically speaking, Apostle Babalola had children. Simple arithmetic should help you understand that they would be advanced in age by now — possibly your grandparents’ age. What did you hope to achieve with the mocking question, ‘Where are the children of Babalola?’

“Your statement reflects more on the kind of company you keep, but as a preacher of the Word, shouldn’t your conduct and utterances be guided by Scripture?

“Where in the Bible does your brand of prosperity theology originate — one that demeans people for not being wealthy?

“Isn’t such a message encouraging greed, corruption, and godlessness, especially in a nation already struggling with moral decay?”Alawole wrote.