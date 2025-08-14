Kwam 1 Ambassadorship Will Encourage Misconduct At Airports — Ex-Lawmaker

A former member of the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, has criticised the Federal Government’s decision to engage Fuji musician Wasiu Marshal, popularly known as Kwam 1, as an ambassador for airport security protocols.

Bagos, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme The Morning Brief on Thursday, warned that the move could set an unpleasant precedent.

“With all the drama, now he is an ambassador, meaning everybody will start moving with the flask, do drama to become an ambassador.

“No matter the explanation, the perception of Nigerians is that it is entirely wrong,” he said.

Bagos also criticised the consideration of an Ibom Air passenger Comfort Emmanson as an ambassador despite her aggresive action at a Lagos airport, warning that it could encourage similar unruly behaviour on aircraft.

“And going to Kwam 2 (Emmanson) as well with what happened, the eyewitness account, and all the drama.

“If at the end of the day, she is an ambassador, the negative perception is clear, and at the end of the day, this person is now an ambassador, meaning everybody will start misbehaving on aircraft so that you will be an ambassador at the end of the day.

“I’m waiting to see Yahoo boys being arrested by EFCC to be ambassadors. I’m waiting to see all the people who are in prison being ambassadors.

“I’m waiting to see the people killing my people in Plateau being ambassadors because I’ve not even seen any form of justice. This is the problem we have in the centre. What does the law say when you contravene this act? Not because of ethnic sentiment, no, what does the law say on certain issues?” the ex-rep member said.

Bagos further stressed on the need for increased passenger sensitisation and a review of airport security procedures.

“This is a worldwide phenomenon that not many people understand. The difference between putting your phone on flight mode or turning it off when the aircraft takes off. Some passengers don’t know why the need to switch off their phones and use flight mode exists. Sensitisation needs to come in from the Federal Government and the aviation industry.

“The government should have looked into the perception well and understood what has really happened. FG should have queried security and screening points because of the liquid content of Kwam 1’s bottle,” he said.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced the engagement of Kwam 1 as an ambassador for airport security protocol following his controversial actions at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 5, 2025.

The move drew criticism from Nigerians, particularly in light of the Comfort Emmanson incident, in which the passenger was accused of assaulting a flight attendant and confronting security agents on a Lagos-bound Ibom Air flight.

Emmason was arraigned and remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, after the incident. Following public outcry, the airline withdrew the charges against her and lifted a lifetime no-fly ban earlier imposed on her.