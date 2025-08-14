Kwara Monarch Seeks Govt Assistance For Victims Of Banditry

The traditional ruler of Babanla town in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Aliyu Yusuf Arojojoye II, has appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to urgently provide assistance to victims of the recent attack by bandits.

An unspecified number of bandits had on August 8, 2025, attacked the agrarian community last Friday, killing villagers, who were mainly farmers, while many residents lost valuable properties.

In a statement, Oba Aliyu said that the burden of fending for the farm settlers who were sacked from their farms was becoming too much for the community alone to bear.

“We, therefore, require the assistance of the government in this regard too,” the traditional ruler said.

He also appealed to all indigenes of the town to return home, saying that the government has done everything to ensure that there is maximum protection of lives and properties.

READ ALSO: Officer, Four Others Killed As Gunmen Attack Kwara Police Station

He commended the federal, state, and the Ifelodun local governments for their efforts to ensure peace and security in the community, while he assured governments of the people’s unalloyed support at all times.

“On behalf of the entire people of Babanla, I wish to express my profound appreciation to Abdulrahman AbdulRazak, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the National Security Adviser and heads of all security agencies in Kwara State for the timely response to the aftermath of the bandits attack on Babanla on August 8, 2025.

“We specially thank both federal and state governments for all the measures being put in place to reinforce the safety and security in this community and its environs.

“This is already helping to mitigate the shock, anxiety, worries, and fears that followed the sad event. Consequently, normalcy is gradually returning to Babanla.”

The Oba also commended the local vigilance group for demonstrating courage against the bandits.

The monarch, in the statement, said, “Even with the limited firepower, you demonstrated the bravery that this community has always been noted for. Posterity will always celebrate your role in the protection of our community.

“Let me equally appreciate my fellow traditional rulers and all lovers of this community for the sympathy messages. And to the entire people of Babanla, I say a very big thank you for still remaining calm in the face of the attack.

“I thank you for your resilience, support, and patriotism throughout this trying period. Babanla, as the home of the valiants, has in history always given refuge to people who were being persecuted.

“We will therefore never allow bandits to turn our community into something else.”