LAUTECH Confirms Killing Of Student During Sign-Out Ceremony

After days of speculations about the alleged killing of a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, the management of the institution has confirmed the killing of one of its students during a sign-out ceremony.

According to a statement issued by the Registrar, Olayinka Balogun, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at the Ultramodern Wazo Market in Ogbomoso.

The victim, identified as Babalola Marvelous Olanrewaju, a 300-level student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, was reportedly shot during the gathering and later succumbed to his injuries.

Balogun noted that the university had prohibited sign-out activities since 2023 and had formally warned hotels and event venues in and around Ogbomoso against hosting such celebrations.

Despite the ban, preliminary investigations revealed that a group of students held a sign-out ceremony on a football pitch within the Wazo Ultramodern Market.

The event turned fatal when the deceased was allegedly shot at the venue which ultimately led to his death.

Upon receiving a distress call, Channels Television learnt that the acting dean of student affairs contacted the Oyo State Police Command in Ogbomoso, prompting the deployment of personnel from the monitoring unit and area command.

A search of the victim’s belongings helped confirm his identity through the university records.

His remains were taken to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital morgue.

The institution stated that it was cooperating fully with the police in the ongoing investigation and had notified the victim’s parents.

“The management extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

May God grant him eternal rest, and may his family find solace during this difficult time,” it said in the statement.