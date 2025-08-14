NLC Alleges Mismanagement In NSITF, Issues Seven-Day Ultimatum

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised the alarm over alleged mismanagement in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), accusing the Federal Government of diverting 40 per cent of workers’ contributions to the national coffers as “revenue,” in flagrant violation of the statutes establishing the agency.

The NLC said the NSITF must account for and return all diverted funds within seven working days from Thursday, August 14, 2025, failure of which the union would no longer guarantee industrial peace in the sector.

The government had yet to react to the allegation as of the time of filing the report.

In a communiqué at the end of a meeting by its Central Working Committee (CWC), the labour union described the situation as an ongoing assault on workers’ social protection rights.

It affirmed that the NSITF belonged to the Nigerian working class, adding that it would mobilise all legitimate means to ensure workers’ interests were protected.

“The NSITF must account for and return all diverted funds within seven (7) working days from today.

“If at the end of these seven working days, nothing is done, NLC will no longer guarantee Industrial peace in the sector.

“The CWC expressed outrage at the ongoing assault on workers’ social protection rights through the Federal Government’s diversion of 40 per cent of workers’ contributions to the national coffers as ‘revenue,’ in flagrant violation of the statutes establishing the NSITF.

“Equally condemnable is the new administration’s false claim of ownership of the NLC National Headquarters, a property owned by Nigerian workers, resort to cyber and media-bullying of the trade unions and leadership, coupled with covert moves to amend the NSITF Act in a manner that would disenfranchise workers and give the government full control over the funds,” the communiqué signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, read in part.

“It also called for the constitution of the Pension Commission (PENCOM) board within seven days in full compliance with the law, and the submission to the NLC of the full status report of the funds within the same period.

“The CWC noted with grave concern the non-constitution of the governing board of the National Pension Commission, in contravention of the PENCOM Act and other statutes. This unlawful vacuum has allowed the government to solely superintend over the pension funds contributed by workers and employers, stripping away the statutory tripartite oversight and increasing the risk of mismanagement and political interference.

“The CWC reiterates that pension funds are deferred wages, not state revenue, and demands the immediate constitution of the board in full compliance with the law,” the union stated in the communiqué.

The NLC also ratified the dissolution of its state administrative council in Edo State and the setting up of a caretaker committee.

It added that it would enforce strict compliance with its constitution in all state councils, with zero tolerance for indiscipline.