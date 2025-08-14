OOPL: EFCC To Arraign 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Friday

Following the arrest of 93 suspected internet fraudsters at a hotel within the precincts of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) will tomorrow, Friday, August 15, 2025, arraign 23 of the suspects before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a statement by the EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, in their profiling, almost all the suspects arrested have been indicted for alleged offences bordering on impersonation, identity, and internet fraud.

The arraignment of the suspects, scheduled in batches, is coming on the heels of their arrest at a pool party where they were celebrating.

The EFCC said its intelligence report gathered that the party was initially planned to hold in two locations, but was shifted to the hotel in OOPL to escape possible arrest by operatives of the commission.

The agency said the planners got wind of the commission’s intelligence and scampered to the OOPL, expecting a sort of covering from arrest.

“The former president’s facility was not a target of EFCC’s operations. The suspects were the targets and have confessed to their involvement in internet crimes.

“The arraignment of the remaining suspects is expected to follow shortly,” the statement added.