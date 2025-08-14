Police Arrest Church Leaders Over ‘Child Flogging Video’ In Rivers

Policemen in Rivers State have arrested three church leaders after a viral video surfaced showing minors being whipped during what was described as a “spiritual cleansing” ceremony.

The Divisional Police Officer of Eneka Police Station, Akpo Lewis, confirmed to Channels Television the arrest of Pastor Ifediorah Joseph, church welfare secretary Promise Nwikegha, and minister Deborah Ohia.

The now-viral video shows children, aged between five and nine, being struck with palm tree leaves by the cleric during a church ceremony.

In the footage, the cleric whips each child multiple times before handing them over to another church member, who directs them to a separate group described as “cleansed.”

Our correspondent at the station observed that the parents of the children were present and stated they were aware of the ceremony and had approved it.