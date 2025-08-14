Tinubu Nominates Louis Odion, Ummusalma Rabiu as FCCPC Executive Commissioners

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Louis Odion and Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu as Executive Commissioners of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), pending Senate confirmation.

The announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in an official statement on X on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Odion will serve as Executive Commissioner, Operations, while Rabiu will take the role of Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, if confirmed by the Senate as required by the FCCPC Act, 2018.

Odion, from Edo State, is a veteran journalist and former Senior Technical Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Media. He also served as Commissioner for Information in Edo State. He holds two Master’s degrees, one in Modern War Studies from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom, and another in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos.

Rabiu, 35, from Kano State, is the founder of the Usir Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on empowering underprivileged individuals and communities through education, skills development, and humanitarian initiatives. She holds a degree in Business Administration.

Described as a committed grassroots politician, Rabiu is known for her active engagement with her community, advocacy for inclusive governance, and promotion of youth and women’s participation in politics.