Tinubu Jets To Japan, Brazil For Tokyo Conference, State Visit

President Bola Tinubu on Friday departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, for a two-nation trip to Japan and Brazil.

The president was accompanied on the trip by government officials including ministers and special advisers.

Tinubu will stop over in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before proceeding to Japan, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had said.

“In Japan, President Tinubu will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in the City of Yokohama from August 20 to 22.

“In addition to attending plenary sessions on themes linked to the conference, the Nigerian President will hold bilateral meetings and meet the chief executive officers of some Japanese companies with investments in Nigeria,” Onanuga had said.

“At the end of the TICAD9, President Tinubu will leave for Brasilia, the capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on a two-day state visit from Sunday, August 24, to Monday, August 25.

“This follows an invitation by the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“While in Brazil, President Tinubu will hold a bilateral meeting with his host and attend a business forum with Brazilian investors,” he added.