One Killed, Several Injured In Denmark Train Crash

One person was killed and several others injured in Denmark on Friday in a collision between a train and a farm vehicle, police said.

The accident happened near Bjerndrup, in the southwest of the country, according to a police statement.

Police did not give details on the seriousness of the injuries, but did say that two people had been flown from the scene by helicopter.

The national rail agency Banedanmark wrote on X that the collision had happened at a railway crossing.

According to local media, at least two of the train carriages were derailed. The train was on the line between the capital Copenhagen and Sonderborg, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) away.

The DSB rail operator responsible for the train said that around 95 people were aboard the train, including pupils from a school in Sonderborg.

AFP