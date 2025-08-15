PHOTOS: Mercy Chinwo, Husband Welcome Second Child

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa, have welcomed their second child.

The couple announced the news in a joint post on Friday, sharing themed brown-and-white photos radiating joy and gratitude.

They wrote, “The Lord has done it again! He has added to our joy… multiplied our laughter… and blessed us with the precious gift of a second baby.

“We declare: His name will be lifted in our lineage forever. Generations from us will walk in His light. Through us, many will be blessed, and the nations will call us blessed. To the glory of God… Welcome, our precious gift.”

Following the announcement, fans and fellow gospel artistes flooded their social media pages with congratulatory messages and prayers for the family.

Mercy and Blessed tied the knot in August 2022. They welcomed their first child, Charis, in October 2023, and now celebrate the arrival of their second baby less than two years into their marriage.