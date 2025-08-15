Police Nab Two Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearm In Taraba 

Two persons suspected to be kidnappers have been arrested in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The suspects identified as Yahaya Umar and Mohammed Umar were found in possession of an AK-47 rifle.

The arrest is sequel to credible intelligence on the activities of some suspected kidnappers in their hideout located at Mahadi forest of Gassol local council by the anti-kidnapping squad in collaboration with the hunters.

The breakthrough, according to a press statement issued by ASP James Lashen, acting Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba, is part of efforts to tackle kidnapping and violent crimes in the state.

While the case is under investigation, the suspects are said to have confessed to be part of the syndicate terrorising Plateau and Taraba States lately.

The State Commissioner of Police, Betty Enekpen, applauded the operatives for their swift action and reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful Taraba.

She stressed the need for continued collaboration in the area of information sharing which is vital in making Taraba safe.