146 Nigerian Women To Receive $50m WTO Digital Trade Grants

A total of 146 Nigerian women will benefit from the first phase of the $50 million Women Exporters in Digital Economy (WEIDE) investment fund by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The fund is aimed at creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs in the digital economy.

Jointly implemented with the International Trade Centre (ITC), it will provide financial support and technical assistance to women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to boost competitiveness, enhance access to finance, and connect to global markets.

Under the programme’s first phase, 146 Nigerian women entrepreneurs were selected.

Sixteen “booster track” participants will each receive $30,000 and 18 months of technical support, while 130 beneficiaries will receive $5,000 and 12 months of dedicated business support.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Shettima, commended the WTO and ITC for the initiative.

She said the programme aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to diversify the economy and empower women-led enterprises, while addressing barriers such as limited access to finance, networks, and digital infrastructure.