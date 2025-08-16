Gov Makinde Inspects Fresh FM Over Fire Incident

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has inspected the headquarters of Fresh FM, Ibadan, after parts of the radio station were destroyed by fire on Friday.

The governor, who arrived at the station at about 7:30 pm, expressed his sympathy to the Chairman of the Radio Station, Olayinka Ayefele, and the management.

He noted that the incident, though sad, had become a wake-up call to the state government on emergency management and fire response, saying that he would sit with the headship of the Oyo State Fire Service with a view to rejigging the service for a more effective service delivery.

Governor Makinde, who appreciated God that no life was lost to the inferno, promised that the state government would support the station towards ensuring that it does not stay off-air for long, as it had shown that it was vital in providing information to residents of the state.

“What has happened here is a wake-up call for us as far as response time is concerned. I believe if we had taken Oyo State Fire Agency to the level that we want it to be, this damage would not have been to this extent.

“I would be sitting with the chairman of that agency to see what we can do. We have a fire station here around Scout Camp. If it had been equipped to the level that they could handle this, they would have been here before the people at the secretariat came.

“Those are things that I have seen that we have to work on. To the chairman and management of Fresh FM, I want to encourage you all. First, if you have this kind of situation, we have to be thankful to God that we didn’t lose any life.

“In terms of moving forward, I believe myself and the state government will give support to them. They are very vital to informing our people. We won’t let the station close for an extended period of time. So, I give them that assurance,” the governor stated.

In his response, Ayefele thanked Makinde for the visit to the station, and appreciated all the fans of the radio station, including the first responders.

Some of the facilities affected by the fire, it was learnt, included the Fresh FM Studio, the Blast FM Studio, the newsroom, the transmitter room, the Blast FM general manager’s office, and the Fresh FM’s assistant general manager’s office, among others.