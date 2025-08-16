Polytechnic Association Faults FG’s Proposed TISSF, Demands Payment Of Arrears

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has faulted the proposed Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a zero-interest loan initiative by the Federal Government, saying that although it appreciated effort to address the financial challenges facing staff, resolving longstanding arrears was “both reasonable and just” before introducing new financial schemes.

A statement E-signed by the Association’s National President, Comrade Philip Ogunsipe, on Saturday, noted that over the years, Polytechnic staff have demonstrated patience and commitment in the face of delayed entitlements.

“The prevailing economic situation in our nation continues to place significant strain on citizens, with workers in our tertiary institutions feeling the impact most acutely. In light of this, the recent proposal of the Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a zero-interest loan initiative, has drawn considerable attention.

“The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) appreciates any effort by the government to address the financial challenges facing staff. However, we believe it is both reasonable and just to first resolve longstanding arrears before introducing new financial schemes,” the statement read in part.

The Association listed the arrears to include: the CONTEDISS 15 Migration arrears since 2013, Promotion arrears for 2023, 2024, and 2025, One-year salary arrears from the 25% & 35% pay rise, Minimum wage consequential adjustment arrears, and the Outstanding wage awards owed to staff.

It commented on the implementation of the Minimum Wage adjustments by some State and Federal Governments, saying that the outstanding arrears far exceeded the benefits of the proposed TISSF.

“These outstanding obligations far exceed the benefit of the proposed TISSF. More importantly, they are not optional benefits but rightful payments due for services already rendered. Settling these arrears will not only alleviate the immediate financial hardship faced by our members, but also rebuild confidence, reinforce morale, and restore dignity to the Polytechnic workforce”.

The statement noted that while SSANIP was not opposed to the concept of the TISSF, it submits that its introduction should follow the settlement of these outstanding payments.

“Implementing a loan scheme before addressing these arrears risks compounding financial strain, as staff already burdened with personal debts may be hesitant to take on new obligations, even at zero interest”.

It urged the FG and State Governments to consider redirecting the funds intended for the TISSF towards clearing the arrears owed to polytechnic staff across the country.

“This would send a clear and positive message that the government recognises the value of its workforce and is committed to honouring its obligations before introducing additional interventions.

“Our call is simple: let justice come before charity. When our arrears are cleared, we will be in a stronger position to embrace any further initiatives aimed at enhancing staff welfare. The Polytechnic sector remains a critical pillar of national development, and it is only fair that those who sustain it are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve.”