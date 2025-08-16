Zamfara By-Election: Large Turnout Recorded In Kaura-Namoda South Constituency

The Kaura-Namoda South Constituency by-election in Zamfara State has been described as largely peaceful, with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

The election followed the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency at the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Kasuwar-Daji, who passed away earlier this year.

At polling units in Kyambarawa and Kurya-Madaro wards visited by Channels Television, there was impressive voter turnout.

Cases of voter inducement were, however, observed in some polling units visited.

Some voters also expressed concern over delays caused by the BVAS machine during accreditation.

At Kasuwar Daji Primary School, voting was disrupted by suspected thugs, leading to the cancellation of the process in two of the three polling units in the area.

Reacting to the incident, the Zamfara State APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, alleged that a local government Chairman led operatives of the state-owned security outfit to disrupt the exercise.

But in defence, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Broadcast Media, Mustapha Jafaru, said the deployment of the Community Protection Guards was to complement the work of security agencies, given the insecurity affecting some parts of the constituency.

Despite the disruptions in some polling units, observers described the election as generally peaceful, with expectations that the outcome would reflect the will of the people.