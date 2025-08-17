Housing Minister Rejects Bagwai/Shanono By-Election, Demands Cancellation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has rejected the outcome of the Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency by-election, describing it as “a charade” marred by violence, intimidation and ballot hijacking.

Ata, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, at a media briefing in Kano on Sunday, accused the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of importing armed thugs from neighbouring states and countries to manipulate the exercise.

“We are here this afternoon to brief you on our position regarding yesterday’s charade called an election in Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency of our dear state, Kano,” he told journalists.

According to him, the parties had earlier signed a peace pact to ensure violence-free polls, but the NNPP allegedly flouted the agreement by unleashing hired thugs.

“Under the guise of conducting their rally, the NNPP imported armed thugs from neighbouring states and countries, infiltrated all the wards in Shanono/Bagwai to launch coordinated attacks on supporters of the opposition political parties, particularly the APC,” Ata alleged.

The minister further claimed that even the residence of the APC candidate came under attack. He accused the NNPP of escalating violence on election day despite repeated alerts to security agencies.

“As early as 5am yesterday, Shanono and Bagwai local government areas were invaded by thousands of armed thugs wielding dangerous weapons, including guns, allegedly recruited from within and outside Kano State,” Ata said. “They were conveyed in hundreds of trucks and vehicles.”

He lamented that residents, upon sighting the armed groups, fled to neighbouring Gwarzo and Bichi LGAs for safety. “The people of Bagwai/Shanono, who have been patiently waiting for this by-election, were disenfranchised, traumatised and chased away from their homes,” he stressed.

Ata alleged that the NNPP “hijacked ballot materials, thumped ballot papers and allocated votes for their party,” insisting that “no credible election took place in Shanono/Bagwai.”

He therefore called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify the poll and conduct a fresh one. “We call on INEC to immediately cancel this charade and fix a date for the conduct of a fresh, free, fair and transparent election,” he said.

The minister also appealed to APC supporters to remain calm. “We urge the security agencies to ensure the prosecution of all the armed thugs who have been arrested in connection with this charade,” he added.

Ata concluded with a strong warning on the dangers of electoral violence:

“How can we claim to uphold democracy when citizens are chased away from their homes hours before the election? How can we guarantee the legitimacy of a process overshadowed by threats and chaos? An election marred by violence is no election at all.”

INEC had on Sunday declared the NNPP candidate winner of the Bagwai/Shanono constituency by-election.