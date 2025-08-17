Jonathan, Sowunmi Felicitate IBB At 84

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has joined other Nigerians to celebrate former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Jonathan, who paid a congratulatory visit to Babangida at his Hilltop residence in Minna on Sunday, described him as a nationalist and one of Nigeria’s most outstanding leaders.

“We thank God that since independence, this country has produced many leaders, but General Ibrahim Babangida stands out as one who gave his best as a military Head of State. His residence has become like a Mecca for Nigerians from all parts of the country, which speaks volumes about his character.

“He is not a sectional leader but one who believes in the unity of Nigeria. He has friends across every corner of the country. We will continue to celebrate him and pray for his long life so that he can keep mentoring the younger generation,” Jonathan said.

The former President was accompanied by Segun Showunmi, former Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2019 presidential election.

Showunmi, in his remarks, described Babangida as a leader with courage and vision whose experience remains vital to the nation.

“God has given Nigeria leaders with the audacity and courage for big ideas, and certainly General Babangida is one of them. We thank God that he is still with us, and we continue to pray for his long life, because his wisdom is always needed at critical stages of our national development,” he said.

General Babangida, fondly called IBB, ruled Nigeria as Military President from 1985 to 1993.