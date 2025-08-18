62 Kidnapped Victims Escape As Air Force Strikes Bandits’ Camp In Katsina

At least 62 kidnapped victims have escaped, following air strikes by the Nigerian Air Force on a camp of bandits located in the Jigawa Sawai of Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The Katsina State Government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, said that 12 of the escaped victims were receiving medical attention at Matazu General Hospital.

It also said that 16 were waiting at the Army FOB in Kaiga Malamai.

READ ALSO: Troops Kill Seven Terrorists, Foil Attack On Borno Community

“The Katsina State Government has confirmed the dramatic escape of 62 kidnapped victims following a manhunt of a notorious bandit, Muhammadu Fulani, by the Nigerian Air Force that successfully struck his camp located in Jigawa Sawai of Danmusa Local Government Area. A community bordering Zamfara State.

“The Air Force operation, conducted on Saturday at 05:10 pm, forced the bandits to flee their stronghold, creating the opportunity for the mass escape of victims held captive.

“During interviews with the rescued victims, it was confirmed that the bandits fled as a result of the airstrike. The victims revealed that about 62 people escaped and took off in different directions,” the statement partly read.

The government disclosed that the majority of the victims were abducted from Sayaya village during a night attack on Monday, August 11, 2025, by the gang of the suspected bandit, which has been terrorising Matazu, Kankia, Dutsinma, and parts of Kano.

Responding to the persistent bandit attacks in Matazu and Bakori areas, the state government said it had deployed the Quick Response Wing of the Nigerian Air Force to restore peace to the troubled communities.

It noted that the general security situation in the area was calm as the Nigerian troops were monitoring the situation for further rescue operations.

The statement added, “We wish to assure families that the government will reunite the rescued victims with their loved ones after completing necessary medical examinations.

“In the same vein, the state government under the leadership of Malam Dikko Radda commended the gallantry efforts of our security forces and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending banditry in the state.

Katsina has recorded attacks by bandits in recent times.

In May, 19 people at Gobirawa Community in Kuki ward of the Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state were killed by suspected bandits.

The hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons and coming from the neighboring Danmusa forest, invaded the community at about 9 pm.

They shot indiscriminately, killing several people on the spot.

Several persons were also unaccounted for following the incident, with residents demanding more security presence in the community.