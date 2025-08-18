Obi Can’t Perform Better Than Tinubu, Did No Miracle As Anambra Gov — APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Ajiboye, has dismissed the capacity of opposition figure Peter Obi to perform better in office, insisting that even “a million Obi” could not outdo President Bola Tinubu.

Ajiboye, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, criticised the former Anambra State governor, arguing that his record as governor did not reflect the credentials of someone capable of leading Nigeria.

“Bring a million Obi, he can’t do better, I know, I can even take a bet on it. What miracle will he perform in government? What miracle was he able to perform in Anambra?

“Bring the records. How can you say he was successful in Anambra? He wasn’t. He was even much younger then. He was only chairman of a bank. Do you need to study Accounting and Finance to be the chairman of a bank?” Ajiboye asked on Monday’s edition of the show.

Ajiboye questioned Obi’s political qualifications, stating, “What is Obi’s particular qualification, a quality that makes him feel he can be the best Nigerian president? Let him come and tell me.”

The APC chieftain defended Tinubu’s leadership, saying the president had taken difficult but necessary decisions to rescue Nigeria’s economy from collapse. According to him, petrol subsidy removal and naira floatation were unavoidable steps.

“We were subsidising electricity and fuel. Any nation doing all these must have a highly productive economy, but we don’t. At the point Bola Tinubu came, he said, ‘No, I will not allow this country to go down like this. Let us stop and re-evaluate.’ Is that too much to ask for a country that wants to make progress?

“The only question we should ask ourselves now is: do we want to go through the tough times now and enjoy later, or do we want to continue and crash completely? The nation was going to crash if such steps were not taken,” he argued.

‘Opposition Unwilling To Face Reality’

Ajiboye added that opposition leaders such as Atiku Abubakar, Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai were “unwilling to face the reality” confronting the country, and maintained that Tinubu’s record as Lagos governor proved he was a better fit for Nigeria’s top job.

“All those things that the opposition people are saying, they are saying them to save their faces. Tinubu’s administration and policies took Nigeria from the dungeon. Nigeria didn’t have a productive economy, but he came in with reforms,” Ajiboye said.

Meanwhile, Obi has maintained that he remains committed to his presidential ambition, insisting he would deliver good governance if elected.

Recently, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate said he would only need a single four-year term to provide good governance for all Nigerians.

Obi, who is also part of an opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stressed that the alliance would produce a president “with the capacity and compassion to save this country.”

The coalition includes Atiku, former Senate president David Mark, and ex-governors Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi and El-Rufai.