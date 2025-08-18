VIDEO: 2.2million Poor Households To Receive FG’s Cash Transfer, Says Minister

The Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Tanko Sununu, on Monday said the Federal Government was committed to alleviating poverty in the country.

Sununu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said over two million poor households had been captured in the social net as they would receive the government’s cash transfer soon.

“In the next few days to come, before the end of August, we are going to reach out to 2.2 million households.

“The process is such that the National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) will now harvest vulnerable Nigerians based on their lowest cadre in the national social register,” the minister said.

He explained that the current administration had carried out interventions for the poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Over 40 Missing, 10 Rescued In Sokoto Boat Accident — NEMA

He stated that significant progress had been made under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, with hundreds of billions already disbursed.

“For those Nigerians, it is a rapid conditional cash transfer. So far, we have disbursed ₦419 billion to five million Nigerians.

“We have distributed 71 per cent in the northen part and 21 per cent in the southern part of the country,” the minister said.

Watch the video below: