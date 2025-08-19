Africa Must Define Its Energy Future By Leveraging Hydrocarbon, Renewable Resources — Heirs Energy

Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Osa Igiehon, has called on Africa to define its energy future by leveraging both its abundant hydrocarbons and renewable resources.

Igiehon advised while amplifying the company’s commitment to energy sufficiency for Africa at two landmark events: the U.S.–Africa Energy Forum and the Namibia International Oil & Gas Conference 2025.

At both forums, Heirs Energies showcased its strategy of responsibly harnessing Africa’s vast natural resources to deliver energy security, drive industrialisation, and create long-term shared prosperity.

According to him, the company is committed to making energy sufficiency a reality for millions, while ensuring that sustainability, innovation, and local capacity building remain at the heart of its growth story.

At the USAEF in Houston, Texas, Igiehon joined global energy leaders and policymakers in high-level sessions examining the future of energy partnerships between the U.S. and Africa.

Speaking on Heirs Energies’ vision, he emphasised that the forum provided a platform to strengthen dialogue with U.S. investors, technology providers, and government agencies on financing and innovation to accelerate Africa’s energy independence.

Following USAEF, Heirs Energies extended its engagement to Namibia, where Igiehon participated in a high-profile panel session alongside international and regional operators, sharing perspectives on building responsible and inclusive energy industries across Africa.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Commissions NNPCL/Sahara JV’s 40,000 CBM LPG Vessel In South Korea

On Namibia’s future, he noted: “This visit marks the beginning of a long-term engagement, with many more interactions to come as we explore opportunities to contribute meaningfully to Namibia’s energy story.

“Heirs Energies’ presence underscored its role not just as a Nigerian operator, but as a pan-African energy company committed to delivering energy solutions that balance commercial viability with societal impact.

“Both engagements reflected Heirs Energies’ anchoring philosophy of Africapitalism, championed by its Founder and Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu.

“This philosophy asserts that the private sector must drive Africa’s development by investing in strategic sectors that create both economic prosperity and social wealth,” the company said in a statement on Monday.