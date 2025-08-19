Tinubu Orders Reduction In Dialysis Cost From ₦50,000 To ₦12,000 – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has approved a reduction in the cost of kidney dialysis from the current ₦50,000 to ₦12,000 in federal hospitals across the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Information, Daniel Bwala, disclosed this on his X handle on Monday.

He noted that “with this intervention, the price of each dialysis session has been reduced from N50,000 to just N12,000, bringing relief to thousands of citizens battling kidney-related diseases.”

According to Bwala, the subsidy is already being implemented in major federal hospitals across the six geopolitical zones.

The hospitals include the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos; Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja; University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan; and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri.

Others are the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Maiduguri; the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta; Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos; Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin; and the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.

He disclosed that more federal medical centres and teaching hospitals will be added before the end of the year to widen access nationwide.

Bwala recalled how Tinubu also approved free caesarean sections (C-sections) for pregnant women in federal hospitals, a bold step aimed at boosting maternal healthcare and reducing preventable maternal deaths.

“Together, these measures demonstrate the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in action—ensuring that no Nigerian is denied healthcare because of cost,” he said.