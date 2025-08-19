Zamfara Bye-Election: APC Denies Using Military To Intimidate Voters

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed allegations by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it used military personnel to intimidate voters and party agents during the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly by-election.

The APC described the allegations as a desperate attempt by the PDP to cover up what it termed a looming defeat.

Addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, said the claims were baseless and unfounded, insisting that security personnel were deployed only to maintain order and prevent electoral malpractice by thugs.

He further accused the PDP of smearing the image of security agencies in a bid to discredit the process.

The APC maintained that the people of Kaura Namoda South turned out in large numbers to vote for its candidate, adding that the party’s performance in the poll is a clear indication of its popularity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the election inconclusive, the APC insists that the outcome so far shows the people’s rejection of the PDP in the state.