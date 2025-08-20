Again, Edun, Cardoso Meet, Talk Deepening Monetary-Fiscal Coordination

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday held a strategic meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, at the CBN Headquarters in Abuja.

The engagement came after their last meeting on June 17, 2025, where both had met on the same subject matter.

A statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said the meeting focused on deepening coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities to sustain macroeconomic stability, strengthen investor confidence, and unlock private sector growth.

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, was also in attendance.

The Minister reaffirmed that close alignment between fiscal and monetary policy is critical to consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda, ensuring inflation is contained, revenues are mobilised efficiently, and credit flows effectively to productive sectors.

