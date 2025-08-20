Anambra Security Agents Who Stripped Corps Member Naked Must Be Prosecuted — Lawyer

Cyrus Onu, a lawyer for the female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who was assaulted and stripped naked by local security agents in Anambra State, has called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

Onu, who made the call during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, says that the security operatives should face trial and pay compensatory damages to the victim involved.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We have written petitions to the Anambra government, to the Attorney General of the Federation, and we have been demanding that these persons be prosecuted and they pay compensatory damages. We gave a timeline; it is allowed by the law.

“After that, we’ll take all the necessary steps, both civil and criminal, to ensure that these persons are not just prosecuted but, of course, the security outfit itself and the persons in charge, who will be the executive governor of Anambra State, will be made to pay compensation.

READ ALSO: Anambra Security Agents Who Assaulted Corps Member Threatened To Rape, Kill Her – Lawyer

“We are demanding compensatory damages, not just criminal prosecutions for these persons,” the lawyer stated.

According to him, the only way to make those responsible for the assault feel the consequences of their actions is to make them pay damages to the victim.

“That is what we want to make them do. By the time they start paying, when the government realises that when you misbehave, when you go out of the scope of your authority, you will cause a huge amount of money, then maybe somehow everyone will just check themselves,” the lawyer added.

Onu also confirmed that arrangements are being made and in process to go to Anambra to persecute those security operatives and give justice to the NYSC victim.

“As of yesterday [Tuesday], the police reached out, and we would reach out to them of course, and we will be in Anambra by the grace of God this week, and we will follow up on this matter to ensure that they do carry out this prosecution,” he said.

A viral video had shown some armed members of a local security outfit in Anambra State assaulting the female corps member and stripping her naked.

The incident generated reactions from Nigerians who condenmed the action of the operatives.

However, the police said the matter was under investigation while the state government said those involved had been suspended.

“They are suspended because when a case has been established against someone, you arrest the person, then hand him over to the police.

“Now, since they were not readily prepared for persecution, which will be carried out by the police, they are now undergoing other disciplinary measures within our system, pending the final evaluation of the matter, whether they are going to court or not going to court as it relates to the victim,” the Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, said on Monday.