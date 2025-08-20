Katsina Acting Gov Meets With CDS, Seeks Stronger Support Against Banditry

The Katsina State Acting Governor, Faruk Jobe, has called for deeper military support to strengthen ongoing operations against banditry in the state.

Jobe made this appeal during a side meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) function held on Tuesday in Abuja.

During their discussion, he underscored the urgent need for enhanced collaboration between security agencies and the Katsina State Government, stating that banditry continues to threaten the peace and safety of rural communities.

The acting governor said that the situation requires a more coordinated response and stronger synergy between state authorities and the military high command.

He explained that many rural dwellers have suffered displacement, loss of livelihoods, and disruptions to farming activities due to the menace of banditry.

According to him, ensuring their safety is not just about restoring peace, but also about reviving the socio-economic fabric of the state.

The Acting Governor stressed that his administration is determined to work tirelessly with all security stakeholders until the crisis is brought under control.

“Our people deserve to live in safety and dignity. We will continue to work hand in hand with the Armed Forces and other security agencies until this menace is defeated,” he said.

In response, General Musa assured him of the Nigerian Armed Forces’ total commitment to the fight against banditry.

He emphasized that restoring security in Katsina State and across the country remains a shared priority, one that the military is fully invested in achieving.

General Musa noted that the Nigerian Armed Forces are determined to strengthen their operations in Katsina State and other troubled areas.

“This is an issue we are determined to overcome. We will continue to do our very best until peace is fully restored,” General Musa assured.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the IOM event, which was also attended by the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Kadafur, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and the Deputy Director-General (Operations) of IOM, Ogechi Daniels, among other dignitaries.