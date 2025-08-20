NBA Condemns Assault On Anambra Corps Member, Demands Culprits’ Prosecution

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the assault on a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Jennifer Elobor, by security operatives in Anambra and is demanding the prosecution of those involved in what it described as an “inhumane” act.

In a statement by its President, Afam Osigwe, and National Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara, the NBA frowned at the action, calling it a “direct violation of her dignity and fundamental human rights” and a “barbaric treatment”.

“The NBA commends the Anambra State Government for its swift action in identifying and arresting the operatives responsible. This decisive move reflects commendable responsiveness to public outrage,” the NBA wrote in the statement issued late Tuesday.

“However, accountability must not stop at arrest. The NBA insists that the perpetrators must be promptly and diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, to serve as both redress for Ms. Elobor and deterrence against similar abuses in the future,” it added.

On Monday, a video of armed security operatives under the umbrella of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi, also known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, assaulting the corps member went viral.

The operatives were seen beating and later stripping Elobor of her clothing in the Oba community of Anambra State, accusing her and other corps members of fraud despite pleas from her and the presentation of her identification card.

The incident, expectedly, attracted fierce criticisms from Nigerians, the NYSC, politicians, and civil society organisations, among others.

On Tuesday, the Anambra State Government said it had arrested the culprits and that investigations are ongoing into the matter.

However, the NBA said the incident “highlights the urgent need for comprehensive training, reorientation, and continuous capacity-building of security operatives.

“Respect for human rights, professionalism, and restraint must be embedded in their conduct at all times,” said the association of lawyers.

It asked the Anambra State Government to ensure that “mechanisms are put in place to prevent the recurrence of such violations and to reassure citizens that the forces meant to protect them will not become agents of abuse”.

The NBA promised to ensure justice for Elobor.