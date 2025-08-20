NYSC Condemns Assault On Corps Member, To Provide Psychological Assistance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has condemned the assault meted out on a corps member, Jennifer Elobor, by local security operatives in Anambra State.

Describing it as “unfortunate,” the NYSC wrote in a statement on Wednesday that there was no justification for such an action.

“Management strongly condemns the unacceptable and dehumanising manner in which the operatives conducted their operations, irrespective of their initial justification for the purported investigation they set out to carry out at the facility where the corps members were accommodated,” the NYSC Acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, said.

NYSC Condemns Assault On Female Corps Member In Anambra The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is saddened by the unfortunate assault on one of its female Corps Member by some operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group in Oba, Idemili South LGA of Anambra… pic.twitter.com/EGkzAU433o Advertisement — NYSC NDHQ (@officialnyscng) August 20, 2025

A video of the incident emerged some days back, showing members of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi, better known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, assaulting the corps member.

They beat and stripped her of her clothing in the Oba Community of Idemnili South Local Government Area (LGA), accusing her and other corps members of being fraudsters.

The Anambra State Government on Tuesday said it had arrested the operatives and is investigating the incident, which has continued to attract fierce criticism.

According to the NYSC, the move by the Anambra Government is a step in the right direction, just as the agency promised to support “the ongoing investigation by the Nigeria Police Force towards unravelling what transpired”.

“This we trust will help get justice for the corps member in question and any other aggrieved party,” the NYSC said.

“Furthermore, necessary administrative procedures are underway to assist the corps member in question in managing the physiological and psychological trauma resulting from this unfortunate incident,” it added.

NBA Demands Prosecution

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for the prosecution of those involved in the “inhumane” act.

It praised the Anambra State Government for arresting the culprits but insisted that the perpetrators must be promptly and diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, to serve as both redress for Ms. Elobor and deterrence against similar abuses in the future,” the NBA wrote in the statement by its President, Afam Osigwe, and National Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara.