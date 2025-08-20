Ogun APC Suspends Gbenga Daniel, Kunle Folarin Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has suspended two members of the party, including a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel, and Kunle Folarin.

Ogun APC spokesman Nuberu Olufemi said the duo’s suspension followed allegations of anti-party activities by their respective wards.

The state working committee of the party says this is in exercise of its power.

“Upon due consideration, the Committees suspended the members indefinitely, pending further investigation and the outcome of the Committees’ inquiry. Copies of the letters of indefinite suspension had been sent to the State Chairman for consideration and approval of the State Working Committee,” the Ogun State Chairman of the ruling party, Yemi Sanusi, who chaired the meeting held on August 19, with sixteen members present, said.

Sanusi said, “The meeting considered the reports of the following Disciplinary Committees investigating allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities against the two members in Ward 4 and Ward 6 of Sagamu Local Government, respectively.

“Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government, set up a Disciplinary Committee on the alleged misconduct bordering on anti-party activities committed by Senator Gbenga Daniel. Similarly, Ward 6, Sagamu Local Government, set up a Disciplinary Committee on the allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities allegedly committed by Hon. Kunle Folarin.

“They wrote to the members under investigation, inviting them to the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be heard and allowed to present evidence in their defense or request pardon from the party. However, both members failed to respond to the invitations extended to them in writing, failed to provide a written defense, and failed to attend the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

“in view of their deliberate and unexplained absences, the Committees deliberated as scheduled, heard from the available witnesses, considered the available documentary evidence, and deliberated on the allegations.

“In addition to the above, the Committees received notice that the members under investigation had been harassing party members and warning members against cooperating with the Committees, and further that the members under investigation had been using their statuses within the party to pressure party members to withdraw the petitions against them.”

It said the suspension was to protect “the integrity of the disciplinary process and to eliminate interference by the members under investigation”.

The party said the suspensions were based on the members’ failure to cooperate with the investigation and their attempts to pressure party members to withdraw petitions against them.

“The State Working Committee has ratified the suspensions; the meeting demonstrates the party’s commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding its constitution,” the statement read.