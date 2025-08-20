Police Rescue Two Kidnapped Students, Arrest Three Suspects In Ebonyi

Two kidnapped students have been rescued unhurt by the police in the Ikwo Local Government area of Ebonyi State.

The students were rescued following an intelligent report, which led the operatives of Ikwo police division, storm an uncompleted building where the students were being held.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, on Wednesday, while briefing journalists at the Ebonyi State Police Command headquarters in Abakaliki, the state capital.

She stated that the victims were rescued unhurt, adding that three suspects were arrested, and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

The police boss, while reeling out the achievements of the command, said that a total of 131 suspects were arrested for various offences between July and mid-August 2025, noting that 52 suspects have already been charged to court, as investigations are ongoing for others who will soon be arraigned.

The Command has recovered six vehicles, 15 assorted firearms, and 50 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, while also dislodging several criminal hideouts across the state.

According to CP Uche-Anya, Ebonyi State, being predominantly agrarian, often experiences recurring crises over land and boundary disputes during the farming season, arising from the struggle for arable land.

In addressing these challenges, the Command has deployed early warning mechanisms to promptly detect and contain brewing disputes. We have also adopted a non-kinetic approach, engaging robustly with relevant stakeholders to ensure that differences are settled through civil dialogue rather than violence.

The Command continues to closely monitor flashpoints with land and boundary issues, and through this proactive strategy, we are recording encouraging results while remaining vigilant in ensuring the safety of our people.

Following the Ekoli Edda crisis which led to the murder of one Udu Nnachi on 09/07/2025. Painstaking investigation by operatives of the command attached to SWAT led to the arrest of the following persons; Amarachi Ude, Idika Ama Okoro, Sunday Ama Olughu, suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigation.

On 28th July, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, stormed the hideout of hoodlums terrorising Umuogodo-Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area.

The operation led to the arrest of Icha Chidiebere, and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one Dakota vehicle, and a Lexus 330 SUV without registration number.

Other successes recorded include arrest of crisis instigator in Ihie/Ezza Ekembe in Ivo local government area on 14/08/2025. The suspect, Agboti Kingsley was hired as part of mercenaries to instigate a crisis in the Ekembe community, and is currently assisting the police with useful information.

CP Uche-Anya appreciated residents in Ebonyi state for their continuous support and cooperation with the Police, assuring that the command under her leadership, remains resolute in its mandate to protect lives and property, and to sustain the peace and security of the state.

As always, residents are encouraged to report suspicious activities or distress situations through the Command’s Control Room via 07064515001.