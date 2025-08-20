Suspension: Ogun APC Yet To Notify Gbenga Daniel — Aide

Senator Gbenga Daniel has yet to be notified of his suspension by the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his media aide, Steve Oliyide, has said.

Oliyide told Channels Television that no letter had been sent to the Ogun East Senator informing him about his alleged offences and subsequent suspension.

His comment came hours after the Ogun APC suspended Daniel and another member, Kunle Folarin.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Nuberu Olufemi, said the suspension followed allegations of anti-party activities against the duo.

According to him, the action was to enable a thorough investigation of the claims.

“Upon due consideration, the Committees suspended the members indefinitely, pending further investigation and the outcome of the Committees’ inquiry.

“Copies of the letters of indefinite suspension had been sent to the State Chairman for consideration and approval of the State Working Committee,” the Ogun State Chairman of the ruling party, Yemi Sanusi, was quoted as saying in a statement.

Sanusi added, “The meeting considered the reports of the following disciplinary committees investigating allegations of misconduct and anti-party activities against the two members in Ward 4 and Ward 6 of Sagamu local government, respectively.

“Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government, set up a disciplinary committee on the alleged misconduct bordering on anti-party activities committed by Senator Gbenga Daniel. Similarly, Ward 6, Sagamu Local Government, set up a disciplinary committee on the allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities allegedly committed by Kunle Folarin.

“They wrote to the members under investigation, inviting them to the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be heard and allowed to present evidence in their defense or request pardon from the party. However, both members failed to respond to the invitations extended to them in writing, failed to provide a written defense, and failed to attend the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be given the opportunity to defend themselves.

“In view of their deliberate and unexplained absences, the committees deliberated as scheduled, heard from the available witnesses, considered the available documentary evidence, and deliberated on the allegations.

“In addition to the above, the committees received notice that the members under investigation had been harassing party members and warning members against cooperating with the committees, and further that the members under investigation had been using their statuses within the party to pressure party members to withdraw the petitions against them.”