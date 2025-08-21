ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike, Says FG Has ‘Destroyed Trust’ On 2009 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned of a possible nationwide strike, accusing the Federal Government of failing to honour longstanding agreements on the revitalisation and proper funding of Nigeria’s public universities.

Speaking during a press conference at the University of Jos on Thursday, ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna, said lecturers have endured over two years of broken promises and delay tactics by the government.

Piwuna listed unresolved issues to include the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, outstanding salary arrears, withheld promotions, and the welfare of retired lecturers.

“The general public should also note that ASUU has written several letters to the FGN drawing its attention to the need to resolve this crisis amicably. Lamentably, the FGN has always turned a deaf ear to all our pleas,” the ASUU president said.

“As always, it is the FGN that has consistently pushed our union to embark on a strike action, and it is clear that ASUU may have no other option than to embark on an action to press the FGN to listen to our demands and do the needful

“The government made promises on these issues. Regrettably, we are here today to inform the Nigerian public, through you, that these undisputed issues could lead to a crisis in our educational sector have met, as with other consequences, nothing but the same response,” he said.

The ASUU chief rejected the government’s proposed tertiary institutions staff support fund loan scheme, describing it as a trap.

“Our members do not need loans. What we need is the implementation of agreements that will improve our purchasing power. Government is still owing us three months’ salaries, yet they are asking us to borrow money,” he said.

ASUU also criticised the proliferation of universities without sustainable funding, warning that such actions have lowered standards and global rankings.

On pensions, the union lamented that professors who served for over 40 years now receive as little as ₦150,000 monthly, despite rising inflation and living costs.

The union said it will await the outcome of a government meeting scheduled for August 28 before deciding its next line of action. Still, it announced that members will stage rallies across campuses next week to demonstrate their frustrations.

Piwuna warned: “Time is running out. We cannot continue to wait endlessly while the future of nigerian universities is destroyed.”

With this latest warning, fears are growing that another round of ASUU strike may be imminent, further disrupting Nigeria’s fragile education system.