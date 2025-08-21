Benue Lawmakers Reject Law Professor, Confirm Others As Commissioners

The Benue State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed six nominees as commissioners, but rejected the nomination of Prof Timothy Yangien Ornguga over allegations contained in four petitions against him from his former students and for lacking a primary school certificate.

The lawmakers at plenary presided over by the speaker, Aondona Dajoh, asked Governor Hyacinth Alia to send replacements for Ornguga and James Dwen as both men failed to discharge the burden contained in the petition submitted against their nominations.

Briefing journalists after the session, the Spokesperson for the House and lawmaker representing Makurdi North, Alfred Berger, cleared the air over the proposed bill banning couples from public expression of love in Benue, as the lawmakers constituted a panel to probe the source of the controversial publication.

After Ornguga, a law professor, introduced himself, the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, presented four petitions written against him, while the lawmaker representing Tarka Constituency, Manger Manger, queried his academic credentials.

In his defense, the nominee clarified what happened with a particular student whose grades he allegedly tampered with, claiming the dean of Benue State University was responsible for the interference.

After the screening of all eight nominees from the first list sent by Governor Alia, six were cleared and two rejected.

The state assembly will reconvene on Friday to continue with the screening process, following the confirmation of Theresa Ikwue, Benjamin Ashaver, Adamu Ijaguwa, Peter Egbodo, Denis Iyaighgba and Paul Ogwuche as commissioners-designate.