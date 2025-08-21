Four Security Personnel Killed In Borno Boko Haram Attack

Four security personnel, including a soldier, a mobile police officer and two civilian joint taskforce volunteers, were killed in a Boko Haram attack on farmers at Dalori Gari community, 12 kilometres away from Maiduguri metropolis.

​The attack occurred on Monday morning when the combined troops of the security team were providing cover for farmers to their farmlands.

According to sources within the community and in the security setting, the attackers, suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, who drove on motorcycles, trekked some reasonable distance before encountering the farmers being escorted by the security personnel.

The terrorists immediately opened fire, killing four security personnel.

The sources also disclosed that the terrorists abducted an unconfirmed number of farmers, including women and young girls.

There has not been official information on casualties, but a source said some farmers sustained injuries while attempting to flee from the terrorists, which led to their abduction.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Kenneth Daso, said the late mobile police officer and the soldier are under the Northeast Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai, and as such, he cannot comment on the development.

The theater command is yet to respond to messages of confirmation from our correspondent as of press time.