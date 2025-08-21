Google, TikTok, Microsoft Deactivate 13.5m Nigerian Accounts, Remove 58.9m Contents

Google, Microsoft and TikTok have shut down about 13,597,057 accounts belonging to Nigerians from their platforms.

Disclosing this in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Hajiya Hadiza Umar, said the accounts were deactivated for offensive content and violation of the country’s online code of conduct practice.

The social media platforms’ action was contained in a Code of Practice 2024 Compliance Report submitted to the government by promoters of interactive computer service platforms such as Google, Microsoft and TikTok, among others.

The 2024 report titled “Code of Practice 2024 Compliance Report Highlights Social Media Platforms’ efforts on Online Harm Protection”, was issued jointly by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), NITDA, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

According to Hajiya Umar, a total of 58,909,112 offensive contents were taken down from various platforms.

She commended Google, Microsoft, and TikTok for their continued compliance with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, noting that 754,629 were “registered complaints.”

She added that 420,439 contents were removed and re-uploaded following appeals by users.

“The compliance reports provide valuable insights into the platforms’ efforts to address user safety concerns in line with the Code of Practice and the platforms’ community guidelines,” she said.

Hajiya Umar said, “The submission of these reports marks a significant step towards fostering a safer and responsible digital environment for Nigerian users.

“It also demonstrates the platforms’ commitment to ensuring a secure and trustworthy online environment for all.

“This achievement reflects the provisions of the Code of Practice, which mandates that large service platforms are registered in Nigeria and comply with relevant laws, including the fulfilment of their tax obligation, while reinforcing the commitment to online safety for Nigerians.

“While NITDA acknowledges these commendable efforts, we emphasise that building a safer digital space requires sustained collaboration and engagement among all stakeholders.

“We remain committed to working with industry players, civil society, and regulatory partners to further strengthen user safety measures, enhance digital literacy, and promote trust and transparency in Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.”