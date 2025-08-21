Ibom Air: NCAA Meets Comfort Emanson, Crew Members

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it has held a meeting with Comfort Emanson, the Akwa Ibom Air passenger, who was involved in a disagreement with some crew members of the airline during a flight en route to Lagos from Uyo, in Akwa Ibom State.

The agency’s spokesman, Michael Achimugu, who disclosed this on Thursday, however, said Emmanson was accompanied by her lawyer, but he did not provide further details about the meeting.

“NCAA has held a meeting with Comfort Emanson, the Ibom Air passenger,” Achimugu posted on his official X handle on Thursday.

However, he had earlier disclosed that as part of investigations into the incident, the agency on Wednesday met with crew members involved.

He also said the NCAA’s directorates of aviation security, operations, licensing, and training standards, legal, and consumer protection were collaborating to ensure a proper conclusion of the investigation.

“Yesterday [Thursday] in Abuja, the NCAA team met with Julie Edwards and other members of the crew involved in the Comfort Emanson incident as part of investigations into that event.

“The NCAA’s directorates of aviation security, operations, licensing, and training standards, legal, and consumer protection were collaborating to ensure a proper conclusion to this investigation. Later today, Comfort Emanson, the passenger, would be meeting with the Authority. She is being accompanied by her lawyer,” Achimugu stated on X.

Emmanson had assaulted a flight attendant and was confrontational with security agents at the Lagos airport on August 10, 2025.

Videos of Emmanson and one of the flight attendants in a clash had gone viral.

Though many Nigerians faulted the passenger for her aggressive display, they also faulted one of the airline’s flight attendants, who was filmed to have blocked the passenger from disembarking.

Emmanson was arrested by the police at the airport, arraigned at a Lagos court, and remanded in prison. But she was later released, and charges against her were dropped.