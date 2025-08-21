President Tinubu Departs Japan For State Visit To Brazil

President Bola Tinubu departed Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday night for Brazil, where he will begin a state visit on August 24.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President will make a stopover in Los Angeles before proceeding to Brasília, the Brazilian capital.

Tinubu began his two-nation trip on August 15, leaving Abuja with a brief stopover in Dubai, UAE, before arriving in Yokohama on August 18.

While in Japan, he attended the opening ceremony and plenary of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) on August 20, held bilateral meetings, and rounded off with an interactive session with members of the Nigerian community on Thursday night.

During the meeting, the President urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to contribute their expertise and resources to the country’s growth and stability.

He noted that national development could not be left to government alone, but required a shared sense of responsibility between citizens at home and abroad.

“I am happy to listen to you. I’m happy to report that many of our people are returning home. Yes, for economic reasons, some people might decide to stay away; it’s a fundamental right of the individual, but for the economic growth and opportunity available in Nigeria, don’t stay away. Your contribution is very much needed. If you stay away, who will build it?” Tinubu asked.

He added: “If we don’t join hands and work together, then we’ve lost the hope of being the leaders we are supposed to be.”