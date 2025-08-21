Trump To Patrol Washington Streets With Troops

President Donald Trump said he plans to patrol Washington’s streets on Thursday with troops he deployed to the US capital in a show of force against what he claims is a “crime emergency.”

Trump ordered hundreds of National Guard to deploy in Washington last week vowing to “take our capital back,” despite protests by some residents and statistics showing violent offenses falling.

“I’m going to be going out tonight I think with the police and with the military of course… We’re going to be doing a job,” the Republican told Todd Starnes, a host for right-wing media outlet Newsmax.

He spoke one day after his vice president, JD Vance, was greeted by boos and shouts of “Free DC” — referring to the District of Columbia — on his own meet-and-greet with troops deployed in the city.

The DC National Guard has mobilized 800 troops for the mission, while Republican states Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia are sending a total of around 1,200 more.

They have been spotted in major tourist areas such as the National Mall and its monuments, the Nationals Park baseball stadium and others.

In addition to sending troops onto the streets, Trump has also sought to take full control of the local Washington police department, attempting at one point to sideline its leadership.

Some residents have welcomed the crackdown, pointing to crime in their areas — but others have complained the show of force is unnecessary, or has not been seen in parts of the US capital where violence is concentrated.

Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller visited troops at Washington’s Union Station on Wednesday.

Loud boos could be heard from outside as Vance walked into a fast-food restaurant at the train station. People also shouted expletive-laden jeers and slogans, including “Free DC! Free DC!”

Vance dismissed the hecklers as “a bunch of crazy protesters.”

Data shows crime falling

Several incidents involving the surge of law enforcement have gone viral as capital residents voice their discontent, including the arrest of one man who was caught on camera throwing a sandwich at an agent after a night out.

Banksy-style posters honoring the so-called “sandwich guy” have popped up around the city.

The National Guard troops have provided “critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control in support of law enforcement,” according to statements on their official X account.

The overwhelmingly Democratic US capital faces allegations from Republican politicians that it is overrun by crime, plagued by homelessness, and financially mismanaged.

But data from Washington police showed significant drops in violent crime between 2023 and 2024, though that was coming off the back of a post-pandemic surge.

The deployment of troops in Washington comes after Trump dispatched the National Guard and Marines to quell unrest in Los Angeles, California, that was sparked by immigration enforcement raids.

AFP