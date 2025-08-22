2027: ACF Declares Non-Partisan Stand, Asks Northern Leaders To Be Vigilant

As the 2027 elections draw close, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reiterated its non-partisan stance, noting that while its members are free to hold personal political beliefs, it would not align with any political party.

The ACF chairman, Mamman Osuman (SAN), who declared the Forum’s stand at its 78th National Executive Committee meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, explained that the Forum will continue to collaborate with organisations with similar objectives.

Osuman also said it will not sit on the fence or like that ostrich, hide its head in the sand under the delusive pretext that it sees nothing, but will also remain united against imperfections, avarice, misgivings, and deceit by political gladiators.

The ACF chief urged northern leaders and citizens to remain vigilant and united in the face of escalating insecurity, political treachery, and environmental disasters that threaten the region’s stability, and warned against complacency and misinformation within the ranks of the North’s socio-political leadership.

He noted that the North had continued to grapple with insecurity ranging from terrorism to banditry, alongside natural disasters such as flooding, stating that the ACF was deeply concerned about the toll on human lives.

“We have lost children, middle-aged men and women, and the aged to natural causes, flood, drowning, and to evil criminals, psychopaths, gangsters, bandits, marauders, and terrorists. Our pains as a region are therefore a major concern to ACF for which I ask for introspection and prayers,” he told the gathering.

In July, the ACF last month alleged that the northern region is being marginalised in federal budget allocations and infrastructure development under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu, who claimed during a presentation at a two-day interactive session on government-citizen engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna state, said that the north has been sidelined in key policy decisions and project implementation, despite the region’s huge support for President Tinubu in the 2023 general elections.