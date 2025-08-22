Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Declares Atiku’s Son-In-Law Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Bashir Haske, a businessman and son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, wanted over an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In a notice issued by the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC urged members of the public with helpful information about Haske’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or any of the commission’s offices nationwide.

The statement says, “The public is hereby notified that ABDULLAHI BASHIR HASKE, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering.”

Haske, 38, whose photograph was released by the anti-graft agency, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The EFCC in the statement appealed to Nigerians to assist in tracking him down by providing credible information through its offices in major cities, including Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

It noted that useful information about his thereabouts could be shared via the commission’s telephone line, or email address.