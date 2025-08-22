Bauchi Poly Student Stabbed To Death By Robbers

A National Diploma II Mass Communication student of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, has been stabbed to death by suspected robbers during an attempted robbery at an off-campus residence around 2:40 a.m. on Friday.

According to an eyewitness, a female student residing in the compound, the attackers, two in number, gained access to the residence by scaling the back fence while carrying bright torchlights. The compound houses eight students, all of whom attend the institution.

“The robbers barged into one of the rooms where two male students were watching a movie. The students tried to resist them, but unfortunately, one of them was stabbed during the struggle,” the witness said.

The injured student was rushed to the hospital but was later confirmed dead due to excessive bleeding.

READ ALSO: Benue Assembly Suspends Four Members Over Attempt To Impeach Speaker

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, alongside the Rector of the institution, visited the crime scene and expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“We have arrested some suspects in connection with the crime, and we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the matter,” Aliyu stated.

He said that more police personnel have been deployed to the area and revealed plans to establish a divisional police headquarters in the Wunti Dada community.

Aliyu also urged residents to report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar individuals in their surroundings to the nearest police station without delay.

This incident comes less than two weeks after a robbery at the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, where male students were attacked in their hostel, leading to a protest by the students.