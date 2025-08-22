I Have No Hand In Plot To Remove Benue Speaker — Governor Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has said he has no hand in any alleged move to impeach the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh.

On Friday, the Benue State House of Assembly suspended four members for allegedly plotting to impeach the Speaker.

The suspended lawmakers are Alfred Berger, representing Makurdi North; Terna Shimawua of Kian; Cyril Ekong, representing Obi; and James Umoru, representing the Apa constituency.

In a statement, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, said Alia was not involved in “any purported attempt to remove the speaker.”

“The governor, Hyacinth Alia, is not aware of and has no involvement whatsoever in any purported attempt to remove the speaker or in any activities currently taking place in the Benue state house of assembly,” the statement reads.

Kula said the governor holds the legislature in the highest regard and respects the rule of law as well as the principle of separation of powers.

He stated that Alia has consistently responded to communications from the assembly, citing his prompt implementation of resolutions conveyed to his office a few days ago.

“The governor continues to enjoy a cordial and productive working relationship with the Dajoh-led assembly and remains committed to supporting it in the discharge of its legislative duties for the overall development of Benue state,” Kula added.

See the full statement below: