I Have No Hand In Plot To Remove Benue Speaker — Governor Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has said he has no hand in any alleged move to impeach the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hyacinth Dajoh.
On Friday, the Benue State House of Assembly suspended four members for allegedly plotting to impeach the Speaker.
The suspended lawmakers are Alfred Berger, representing Makurdi North; Terna Shimawua of Kian; Cyril Ekong, representing Obi; and James Umoru, representing the Apa constituency.
In a statement, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, said Alia was not involved in “any purported attempt to remove the speaker.”
“The governor, Hyacinth Alia, is not aware of and has no involvement whatsoever in any purported attempt to remove the speaker or in any activities currently taking place in the Benue state house of assembly,” the statement reads.
Kula said the governor holds the legislature in the highest regard and respects the rule of law as well as the principle of separation of powers.
He stated that Alia has consistently responded to communications from the assembly, citing his prompt implementation of resolutions conveyed to his office a few days ago.
“The governor continues to enjoy a cordial and productive working relationship with the Dajoh-led assembly and remains committed to supporting it in the discharge of its legislative duties for the overall development of Benue state,” Kula added.
See the full statement below:
Press Statement
Governor Alia Has No Hand in Any Attempt to Remove Speaker Dajoh
Friday, August 22, 2025
The attention of Government House, Makurdi has been drawn to speculations bothering on alleged attempts to impeach the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh. It is therefore pertinent to state as follows:
1. The Governor Hyacinth Alia, is not aware of, and has no involvement whatsoever in, any purported attempt to remove the Speaker or in any activities currently taking place in the Benue State House of Assembly.
2. The Governor holds the legislature in the highest esteem and maintains unwavering respect for the rule of law as well as the principle of separation of powers among the three arms of government. He has consistently responded to communications and resolutions transmitted to him by the House. This commitment was demonstrated only a few days ago when he promptly upheld and implemented critical resolutions of the Assembly conveyed to his office.
3. The Governor continues to enjoy a cordial and productive working relationship with the Dajoh led Assembly, and remains committed to supporting it in the discharge of its legislative duties for the overall development of Benue State.
Sir Tersoo Kula, mnipr
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.