VIDEO: Nigeria’s Security Problem Can Be Solved In Six Months — General Williams

Former Chief of Defence Training and Planning, General Ishola Williams (retd.), is optimistic that Nigeria can confront the myriads of security challenges in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Ishola said the insecurity issue could be tackled within six months.

“We can solve the security problem in six months,” he stated.

Attacks by bandits has been reported in different parts of the country, with the latest being the attack on a mosque in Katsina State, where over 30 worshippers were killed.

Banditry has been linked to conflicts over land and other resources.

Armed gangs have turned cattle theft, kidnapping and imposing taxes on farmers into huge moneymakers across the impoverished countryside, where residents said the government’s presence has been inadequate.

