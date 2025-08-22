Why I’m Travelling Across Countries On Motorcycle — 69-Year-Old Adventurer

A 69-year-old solo biker, global adventurer, and humanitarian, Ibijuwon Sofekun, also known as ‘Firekiss,’ says he is on a journey from Europe to Africa on his motorcycle to help boys with social struggles return to “a sane, humane, and friendly society”.

“In the world we currently live in, most of the problems, probably 80, 90 per cent, gun crimes, hate crimes, adultism, yahoo, bullying, they are all tied to men. And the question is, how have we gotten to that point where it is the male species that all problems are tied to?

“So I ask and I say, which kind of young boys grow into men that are doing these nasty things. We should begin to stifle the flow of young boys who derail into bad men with the hope that over time, we will get back to ‘a sane, humane and friendly society’ at large, where there can be peace.

“If we are not friends, we can’t have global peace. And global peace is keen to every other thing that is required to achieve as a people,” the advocate for mental health said on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief on Friday.

The Nigerian biker gave an analysis of his experience in the different countries he had been to during his adventure.

READ ALSO: Bauchi Poly Student Stabbed To Death By Robbers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He stated that he was in the 26th country, and the rate at which the cause of death among men is suicide.

“Currently, I’m in country number 26. And I found out that even in places like Monaco, where there is no element of poverty at all, they have major issues with the mental health of the boy child. Unfortunately, the road to suicide has become so short.

“In Luxembourg, the greatest cause of death among young men between the ages of 18 and 29 is suicide. This is in a country where transportation nationwide is free… get on a train or a bus, any transportation mode, and you get in and you don’t pay one dime. Yet, suicide is a problem.

“For me, I think that for any young man who has lived 15 years, 25 years, and within 24 hours, takes that decision to end that life, something is critically wrong,” Sofekun added.

The sexagenarian said he hoped to educate the public, advocate, and help young men become better images of themselves away from negative happenings, especially societal mishaps in the world.

The adventurer said, “We must be deliberate in thinking. In old age, we must begin to think of the generation that will come. And in old age, you will have a lot of time in the world. And most likely, you will become an ‘ancestor bachelor’.

“Currently, my cause is, let’s put the discussion of the boy child on the table. The time is not now anymore to say ‘you’re a man, be tough, man up, don’t cry,’ let’s throw that out of the window. This is a people’s issue.”

Born in London on March 19, 1956, Sofekun, the photographer and avid biker, has led an extensive life.

The seasoned biker explained that his tour, which he calls the “Ice and Sand” World Tour, was undertaken under the theme, ProjectHELP.

The 90-day journey, which began on June 28, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, is expected to conclude in Lagos, Nigeria, where Sofekun hopes to spark national and international dialogue about the mental health of young boys and the ripple effect it has on societies worldwide.